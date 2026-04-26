Manitoba to ban social media for kids

Manitoba premier says social media ban coming for kids, like Australia
Manitoba to ban social media for kids
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew speaks with reporters before the First Ministers Meeting in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Writer

The Manitoba government is planning to ban children from using social media and artificial intelligence chatbots.

Premier Wab Kinew announced the policy at the Manitoba NDP's annual spring fundraising dinner and says Manitoba will be the first province to make the move, but he did not specify an age.

He says the platforms expose children to online harms and create an addictive experience that hurts childhood development.

Australia became the first country last December to create a law enforcing age limits on accounts, and introduced fines for social media companies found non-compliant.

Federal Liberal party members recently passed a non-binding resolution with the same idea.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the idea merits consideration

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2026

By Steve Lambert | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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