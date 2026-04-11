Liberals agree to restrict kids from social media

Liberal party adopts motion to restrict kids from social media
Liberals agree to restrict kids from social media
Delegates attend the Liberal Party of Canada convention in Montreal, Friday, April 10, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Writer

Federal Liberals have agreed to set 16 as the age of majority for Canadians to be able to use social media accounts.

Party grassroots passed a non-binding resolution Saturday morning for the restriction and to place the onus on social media companies to enforce it.

Quebec MP Rachel Bendayan says prolonged social media use is harmful to the mental health of young Canadians.

She says social media companies need to be more accountable and stop allowing young children to use technologies designed to be addictive.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said last month that the idea "merits an open and considered debate in Canada," although he does not have a settled view on it yet and said there were good points on both sides.

Australia became the first country last December to create a law enforcing age limits on accounts, and introduced fines for social media companies found non-compliant.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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