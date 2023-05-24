Ontario's Bonnechere Caves Take You Through Ancient Tunnels With Sea Fossils & Rock Icicles
They're reopening so soon!
One of Ontario's popular seasonal attractions is reopening and it will take you into an ancient underground world. The Bonnechere Caves feature sea fossils, stalactites, and more, and you'll feel like Indian Jones as you explore this natural wonder.
Located in Eganville, the Bonnechere Caves have been welcoming visitors for over 55 years. The caves will officially reopen for the 2023 season on May 26 so you can soon explore this cavernous world.
You'll be given a guided tour through the underground passageways which usually takes about an hour. You'll want to bring a sweater as even on hot days the caves are cool.
A staircase leads you into the caves where you'll be totally immersed in this ancient wonder. The area is said to have been the floor of an ancient tropical sea 500 million years ago. You'll see all sorts of fossils embedded in the cave walls that date back to before the age of dinosaurs.
Keep an eye out fo rock icicles, stalactites, and more as you pass through the tunnels. The trail takes you around a sink hole before brining you back above ground.
There is a picnic area on the property as well as a waterfall with more fossils to visit. Treats like ice cream and soft drinks are available to purchase.
The Bonnechere Caves will have several events happening throughout the 2023 season, including a concert and fossil hunts.
The admission cost is $22 per adult and entry is on a first come, first served basis.
Bonnechere Caves
Price: $22 per adult
When: Reopening May 26, 2023
Address: 1247 Fourth Chute Rd., Eganville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore an underground cave system filled with fossils.
