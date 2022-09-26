Ontario's New Haunted Escape Game Takes You To An Abandoned Carnival In A Dark Forest
"It's like being a part of your own horror movie."
Do you ever get the feeling that something's watching you? Be prepared for this spine-tingling sensation at Ontario's haunted outdoor escape game which traps you in a dark forest.
Escape Challenge North, located in Tay, is bringing back its creepy escape game, The Follower, for spooky season starting October 2, 2022. This year, the game has been totally revamped for a new experience called The Follower 2022: Curse at the Carnival.
The activity takes place in the woods, where you'll discover the remains of an abandoned carnival. That's not all that you'll find, however.
Something sinister lurks amidst the shadows of the trees, and you'll have to work through a series of challenges and games to lift the curse before it's too late.
"You are not alone, what follows is moving closer, the curse is upon you. Wander the grounds, seeking clues, unlocking secrets, struggling to stay beyond the reach of the follower. Think quickly, keep moving, it’s always drawing nearer. You have one hour to lift the curse," Escape Challenge North said in an email to Narcity.
Live actors will pursue you through the woods, and you'll have to ward them off by solving the challenges. The game can be played during the day, dusk, or at night for an extra scare factor.
The cost is $35 per person and a maximum of 10 players is recommended.
If you're looking for more terrifying escape games this season, the Stalking Dead escape trail is returning with a new zombie laser tag experience.
The Follower: Curse at the Carnival
Price: $35 per player
When: Starting October 2, 2022
Address: Box 77, Sandhill Rd., Tay, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sinister escape game has an abandoned carnival theme and it's like being in a horror movie.
