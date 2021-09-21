This Haunted Escape Game In Ontario Traps You In A Dark Forest With A Sinister 'Follower'
See if you can escape the curse.
Feeling brave? This haunting escape game in Ontario will take you deep inside a dark forest where a sinister being lurks.
Escape Challenge North is bringing The Follower back with new challenges and secrets starting October 1.
You'll venture into the woods where a shape-shifting "follower" will trace your every move. You'll have to work fast to uncover secrets and lift the curse before it's too late.
Bookings during the day, dusk, or dark are available with a six player minimum. The game takes place outdoors, so be sure to dress for the weather and wear shoes for rugged terrain.
Since it is a spooky experience, the game isn't recommended for children. If you think you have what it takes to solve the curse, then you can book a time slot online.
The Follower
Price: $35 per player
When: Weekends in October 2021
Address: Box 77, Sandhill Rd., Tay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate the spooky season by taking part in this haunting escape game in Ontario.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
