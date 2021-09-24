Trending Tags

This Haunted Trail Near Toronto Has Actors Lurking In The Dark & All You Have Is A Lantern

You only get one light per group and need to escape! 👻

Amanda Kimberley Photography | The Cannington Haunted Trail And Barn, Amanda Kimberley Photography | The Cannington Haunted Trail And Barn

Get ready to get scared, as this haunted trail near Toronto has actors lurking in the dark, and all you get is a lantern to help you escape.

The Cannington Haunted Trail And Barn is happening on October 22, 23, 29, and 30 at MacLeod Park.

This year there will be three scare sights that will give you goosebumps, including a forest full of actors trying to scare you.

Plus, there is the new Backwoods where you need to navigate through the nightmarish landscape with the help of a glowing lantern to illuminate the way.

If you are looking for something fun to do this Halloween season, tickets are $15 per person.

Cannington Haunted Trail

Amanda Kimberley Photography | The Cannington Haunted Trail And Barn

Price: $15 per person

When: October 22, 23, 29 and 30

Address: MacLeod Park, Cannington, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun getting scared with your friends. On-site they will also have a photo booth and a vendor selling chilli, hot chocolate and other refreshments.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

