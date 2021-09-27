Trending Tags

Ottawa's New Escape Game Will Have You Sailing Across Mooney's Bay On A Cursed Ghost Ship

An immersive adventure fit for Captain Jack Sparrow.

@theottawadiaries | Instagram, @photoartbymotaher | Instagram

If you love the movie Pirates Of The Caribbean, you'll want to try Ottawa's newest escape game.

Escape The Ghost Ship is an immersive adventure, from Secret City Adventures and Pirate Life, where you sail on a cursed ghost ship.

Together with your team, you'll have one hour to secure the boat and free the ghosts aboard the Barnacle Beth.

The one-of-a-kind experience is a mix of sailing, escape room puzzles and AR technology that creates the ghostly setting.

There is room for up to 18 people aboard the ship, and players will be split into teams of four to six people. So if you want to play with only your friends, you'll need a group of six.

The experience will run until October 11 from Thursday to Sunday at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and tickets are $59 per person.

Escape The Ghost Ship

Price: $59 per person

When: Until October 11

Address: 588 Hog's Back Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This haunted game is a fun way to spend an evening this spooky season.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

