Ontario's 'Stalking Dead' Escape Trail Is Returning & There's A New Zombie Laser Tag Game

If you thought The Walking Dead was terrifying to watch, imagine actually experiencing it. You can do just that at this haunted escape trail in Ontario that's reopening for spooky season.
The Stalking Dead is a terrifying attraction hosted by Escape Maze. Located just outside of Peterborough, the outdoor escape game is officially welcoming visitors back for its third year starting October 1.
The game is a completely new experience this year, with new puzzles, stories, and zombies. You'll have to help scientists discover a cure for an unexplainable zombie outbreak.
"It's like being a scientist assistant during The Walking Dead," the attraction told Narcity in an email. The story is a continuation of last year's theme, where a cure was underway for the zombies. You'll race through eerie trails and creepy landscapes, with monsters lurking around every bed.
There's a brand new activity to take part in this year, too. The venue is hosting Zombie Laser Tag, where players enter an outdoor arena to try and discover the hidden cure. It won't be easy, as rampaging Zombies will be on the hunt, and players must escape before they get infected.
You can "stun" zombies with laser guns, but this will only freeze them for a few minutes, so you'll still have to move fast. The laser tag game is separate from the escape trail, and you'll be able to book it online soon .
The Stalking Dead is available to book online, and has sold out the last two years. There's a minimum of 4 players and a maximum of ten players per group. If you're feeling brave, take a trip to this haunting trail this season.
The Stalking Dead
Price: $32.75 per player
When: October 1 to November 7, 2022
Address: 156 Cedar Bank Rd., Peterborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're in a zombie apocalypse at this terrifying escape trail.
