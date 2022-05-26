NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
this is us cast

A 'This Is Us' Cast Member Opened Up About The Stigma Of Mental Health & Black Men In Orlando

"What our show did was kind of lift the veil of that stigma," said Susan Kelechi Watson.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown. Right: Susan Kelechi Watson soft smiling with a headband on.

Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown. Right: Susan Kelechi Watson soft smiling with a headband on.

@susankelechiwatson | Instagram

Susan Kelechi Watson, part of NBC's This Is Us cast, opened up about how the show shed light on the stigma of mental health, especially as it relates to black men.

The actress, who plays Beth Pearson, was a guest speaker at the Mental Health Association of Central Florida's annual Legacy of Champions luncheon and talked about her co-star and TV husband, Sterling K. Brown.

In the show, Randall Pearson, Brown's character, deals with an extreme case of anxiety.

"What our show did was kind of lift the veil of that stigma, especially by portraying a Black man who was seeking help in that area," said Watson, "and allowing him to be vulnerable. It was so very important for a lot of people to see."

Recently, after six seasons, the hit show came to an end. Yesterday, the television stars posted a photo together on Instagram.

"Thank you, thank you, from the bottom of our sweet R&B hearts for being on this journey with us and sharing yours in the process. We love you! Yours truly, R&B 🎶 #ThisIsUs", the caption read. "R&B" refers to their characters' initials.

Mental illness is something that Watson is no stranger to. Her mother led the outpatient psychiatric unit at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, which led the family to have a lot of conversations about mental health.

In her speech, she discussed how her own family members perceived mental illness as failing, and she believes recognizing and unpacking this way of thinking in our own communities is very important.

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...