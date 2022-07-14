You Can Get The Most Mouthwatering Ramen At This 'Naruto'-Themed Noodle Shop In Orlando
One thing about anime that almost everyone loves is its depiction of food. Anime never fails to make even the simplest dishes look mouthwateringly delicious.
This Naturo-themed shop in Orlando serves ramen that looks just as good as the 2D ones.
If you're a fan of the show, you know just how much Naruto loves ramen. His Ichiraku ramen is always the perfect hues of brown and all the pastel toppings piled on top make it look that much more delicious.
Naroodle in Orlando fuses a love for the Naruto anime and food together into their adorable themed noodle spot, and their replication of the ramen from the show is pretty spot on — right down to the little details like the nori seaweed and narutomaki, a little pink and white swirly fish cake.
Naroodle also serves other Japanese dishes like onigiri, a traditional jasmine rice ball wrapped in nori, or savory steamed bao bun topped with goodies like bbq pulled pork and veggies.
For dessert, you can pick up a skewer of dango, which are strawberry, coconut, and matcha cake pops on a stick.
Their entire space will make you feel like you stepped into the fictional world of Hidden Leaf Village. The walls are covered in Naruto art and decor.
You'll find a lot of cosplayers here, so if you're a big fan of Naruto, don't be afraid to don your headband or come dressed as your favorite character Be sure to visit their rendition of the infamous swing that you see Naruto ponder his life on in the series.
Naroodle Noodle Shop
Price: 💸💸
Address: 10034 University Blvd, Orlando, Florida 32817
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy delicious traditional Japanese cuisine in a themed space with fun wall art and nostalgic vibes.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on July 5, 2019.