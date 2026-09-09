Ottawa, Alberta pledge to build 1,460 affordable houses

Ottawa, Alberta pledge to build 1,460 houses
Ottawa, Alberta pledge to build 1,460 houses
Prime Minister Mark Carney, centre, and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shakes hands with construction workers while making a housing announcement in Red Deer, Alta., Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

The federal government and Alberta are pledging to build at least 1,460 affordable housing units across the province. 

Ottawa will provide up to $220 million through Build Canada Homes, a federal agency formed to speed up the delivery of the housing, while Alberta will pay up to $165 million.

The governments are expecting to receive $238 million from other sources.

A news release says the 21 planned housing projects will include supportive and transitional housing.

There is a target of building at least 500 homes using modern methods of construction, including off-site and factory-built approaches.

Build Canada Homes and Alberta will also establish a "joint collaboration table" to identify priority projects and coordinate investments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026. 

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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