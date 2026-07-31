Ottawa approves northern Ontario nickel mine
The federal government says it has approved the Crawford Nickel Mine project in northern Ontario.
Announcing the approval today in a press release, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin said "the potential effects within federal jurisdiction are justified when taking into account the benefits this project will provide."
The government says the project could create $5 billion in investment and 4,000 new jobs.
Ottawa referred the mine to the major projects office in November.
Dabrusin’s approval does come with conditions, including a requirement that fish be relocated and that Indigenous Peoples be consulted on the plan.
The proposal is for an open-pit, nickel-cobalt mine, 42 kilometres north of Timmins, Ont.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2026.
By The Canadian Press Staff | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.