Ottawa to peg first national interest projects in territories

1st national interest projects in North
1st national interest projects in North
The federal government is expected to announce Wednesday that it will begin the process to designate two key Arctic projects as projects of national interest. Residents walk down the hill to their home in the town of Gjoa Haven, Nunavut, on Friday Sept. 1, 2017.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Writer

Government sources say Ottawa is expected to announce Wednesday that it will begin the process of designating two key Arctic infrastructure projects as being in the national interest.

They are the first Ottawa has signalled it will elevate to become projects of national interest under the Building Canada Act.

Three federal and territorial government sources, who were not authorized to speak about the announcement before it's public, provided details to The Canadian Press.

They say the Grays Bay road and port project in Nunavut and the Mackenzie Valley highway project in the N.W.T. will be announced at a news conference in Yellowknife.

So far none of the 15 projects the federal government sent to the major projects office have been given the national interest designation or even begun the process to get it.

To receive the designation, projects need to go through a consultation period with provinces, territories and Indigenous groups.

More coming.

By Nick Murray | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Bath & Body Works is extending the semi-annual sale and candles are more than 50% off

Select items are up to 75% off during the sale!

8 ways Maritimers are so different from Ontarians (that I discovered after moving)

Moving from Toronto to PEI was... an experience.

28 Kirkland Signature products that cost less than name brands but are so similar

These dupes are almost hard to differentiate from name-brand items!

I moved to Vancouver from Toronto and these 7 stereotypes are actually true

Are we still in the same country?

This $17 bus trip from Ottawa takes you to a dreamy town that's like a little slice of Scotland

No car needed!

These government payments are increasing in July and here's how much money you can get

Payments are made as direct deposits and cheques.

Ontario Lotto Max winners got a $75M jackpot with numbers that are special to their family

The siblings have played the lottery together for almost two years.

Montreal shooting victim remembered as devoted father and friend

Montreal shooting victim was 'one in a million'

I ranked Canadian cities based on their liveability for people in their 20s and 30s

Hear me out!