Ottawa asks defence industry for tank options

Ottawa asks defence industry for options on replacements for aging tank fleet
Ottawa asks defence industry for tank options
File photo — Canadian Armed Forces Leopard 2A4 tanks are shown at CFB Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Smith
Writer

The Canadian military is formally asking the defence industry to identify what companies can offer to either upgrade or replace Canada's aging fleet of tanks.

The federal government published a request for information from potential suppliers so Ottawa can analyze options available on the market and start to draw up plans for future armoured land vehicle fleets.

A Canadian Army document published last year called "Inflection Point" warns that decades of fine tuning the military for counter-insurgency and peace operations had the side-effect of creating serious gaps in the military's store of heavy arms.

The army's armoured regiment has been left with a single squadron of decades-old Leopard tanks.

Modern warfare, as demonstrated by Russia's war against Ukraine, has led to rapid advances in anti-tank drones and tank armour.

The procurement projects in the request for information are listed under "heavy direct-fire modernization," which would include tanks, recovery vehicles and combat-support vehicles, as well as "medium cavalry vehicles" for a common light-armoured vehicle fleet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2026.

By Kyle Duggan | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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