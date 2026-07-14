Ottawa to create facility for military drone research in Quebec

Ottawa creates defence research facility in Quebec
Ottawa creates defence research facility in Quebec
Minister of National Defence David McGuinty announces the launch a drone research and development centre for the military in Mirabel, Que., on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

The federal government is creating a research facility to advance Canada’s military capabilities with drones.

National Defence Minister David McGuinty was in Mirabel, Que., home to a major aerospace hub, to make the announcement.

A group of 30 organizations, led by Aéro Montréal, will receive nearly $30 million over two years to establish and operate the new defence innovation centre dedicated to unmanned systems.

The consortium gathers stakeholders from industry, academia, and the nonprofit sector to research, design, produce and test drones. 

In a news release, McGuinty says drones are changing the way modern militaries operate and Canada must adapt.

The new hub will be sponsored by the Canadian Joint Forces Command.

Quebec Economy Minister Bernard Drainville says the war in Ukraine has highlighted the vital role drones play in defence.

"When we look at what's happening in Ukraine right now, we know very well that drones are reinventing war, military doctrines," he said. The fact that Canada and Quebec are working together on drone development is "excellent news for our security, our industrial development, and our ability to take charge of our own security and defence," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2026.

By Pierre Saint-Arnaud | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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