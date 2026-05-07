Ottawa granted $5.6 billion in tariff relief

Finance Canada faces large backlog of requests for tariff relief: documents
Ottawa granted $5.6 billion in tariff relief
File photo — Shipping containers are stacked at a logistics yard in Montreal on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Writer

The federal government granted more than 200 requests for relief from having to pay counter-tariffs on imports from the United States, but faces a backlog of more than 800 requests awaiting decision.

Documents produced by Finance Canada, tabled in Parliament this week, say Ottawa approved tariff remissions with a total estimated trade value of $5.6 billion — the bulk of which were for steel products.

The 2025 budget had projected relief from counter-tariffs would only add up to some $2.2 billion.

Ottawa meantime denied 150 requests for tariff relief valued at $3.9 billion.

Canada put in place counter-tariffs in March 2025 in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's trade war.

Ottawa removed many of its counter-tariffs last fall, as officials sought to de-escalate, but counter-tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos remain in effect as the trade war drags on.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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