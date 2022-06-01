NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ottawa police

3 Ottawa Teens Go Missing In Under 2 Weeks & Police Are Asking For Help Locating Them

They are between the ages of 15 and 17.

Ottawa News Reporter
Ottawa Police car parked on the street.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

At least three teens have gone missing in Ottawa since May 21, according to the Ottawa Police Service.

Gabriel Burelle, 15; Cheyenne Fitzgerald-Leroux, 15; and Jacob Lalande, 17, have been reported as missing for over a week.

On June 1, Ottawa Police asked the public for help locating Burelle who was last seen in Orleans on May 23. Police say Burelle is around 5 foot 8 inches tall with curly dark brown hair. He was last seen at 9 p.m. wearing a grey t-shirt with a red and black plaid shirt, grey sweatpants and a black and grey backpack.

One day earlier, on May 31, police notified the public of two other teens that had gone missing. Cheyenne Fitzgerald-Leroux and Lalande were both last seen on May 21.

Cheyenne Fitzgerald-Leroux is reported to be 5 foot 1 inch tall with bright pink short hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a grey sweater and animal print leggings in the Byward Market at 5 p.m..

Lalande is reported to be 5 foot 5 inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black Adidas pants, and red and black shoes.

Police say they are using a GPS-enabled app, What3Words, to help locate missing people in Ottawa. The app uses a three-word identifier to locate the missing person.

“Every year the Ottawa Police responds to roughly 2,000 calls for missing persons,” said Inspector Russell Lucas in a press release. "This will give us a vital boost in locating people more quickly."

Police urge anyone with more information to call 613-236-1222.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

