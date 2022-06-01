3 Ottawa Teens Go Missing In Under 2 Weeks & Police Are Asking For Help Locating Them
They are between the ages of 15 and 17.
At least three teens have gone missing in Ottawa since May 21, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
Gabriel Burelle, 15; Cheyenne Fitzgerald-Leroux, 15; and Jacob Lalande, 17, have been reported as missing for over a week.
On June 1, Ottawa Police asked the public for help locating Burelle who was last seen in Orleans on May 23. Police say Burelle is around 5 foot 8 inches tall with curly dark brown hair. He was last seen at 9 p.m. wearing a grey t-shirt with a red and black plaid shirt, grey sweatpants and a black and grey backpack.
\u201c#MISSING Gabriel Burelle 15 Last seen in Orleans May 23rd 9pm. 5'8", dark brown curly hair/ brown eyes. Last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, red and black plaid shirt, gray sweatpants and was carrying a black and grey backpack. Info?613-236-1222 #Ottnews https://t.co/Cjun0W21De\u201d— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1654104114
One day earlier, on May 31, police notified the public of two other teens that had gone missing. Cheyenne Fitzgerald-Leroux and Lalande were both last seen on May 21.
Cheyenne Fitzgerald-Leroux is reported to be 5 foot 1 inch tall with bright pink short hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a grey sweater and animal print leggings in the Byward Market at 5 p.m..
Lalande is reported to be 5 foot 5 inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black Adidas pants, and red and black shoes.
\u201c#Missing: Jacob Lalande, 17, and Cheyenne Fitzgerald-Leroux, 15, were last seen on May 21st - Jacob at 9:00am in the Queenswood Heights area and Cheyenne at 5:00pm in the ByWard Market area. They are believed to be together. \nhttps://t.co/Y7b1eoCL1J\n\n#Missing #Ottawa #Ottnews\u201d— Ottawa Police (@Ottawa Police) 1654023707
Police say they are using a GPS-enabled app, What3Words, to help locate missing people in Ottawa. The app uses a three-word identifier to locate the missing person.
“Every year the Ottawa Police responds to roughly 2,000 calls for missing persons,” said Inspector Russell Lucas in a press release. "This will give us a vital boost in locating people more quickly."
Police urge anyone with more information to call 613-236-1222.
