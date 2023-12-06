6 Holiday Gifts For Ultimate Relaxation
Wrap up warmth and wellness with gourmet and relaxation packages - the holiday treat they've been dreaming of.
Transform the hectic holiday season into an oasis of calm for your loved ones. Picture the typical bustling malls with their endless playlists of festive tunes, the crowds of increasingly weary shoppers and the traffic nightmares - all of these are the hallmarks of the holiday rush. Add to that the jam-packed social calendars and the daunting to-do lists, and it's clear everyone could use a little serenity.
Here's a refreshing solution: Nordik Spa-Nature's holiday packages, an assortment of gifts that promises to be a universal crowd-pleaser. Imagine offering a pause button to the people you care about, gifting them with tranquillity amidst the yuletide hustle. Take a moment to explore Nordik Spa-Nature's carefully curated holiday selections, designed to delight everyone on your gift list.
The Signature Package*
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $278
Ideal For: The one person in your life who is overdue for a day of decompression and self-care
Highlight: The experience of weightlessness with all-day access to the salt flotation pool combined with the bliss of a 60-minute massage.
The Getaway Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $344
Ideal For: Your best friend with a 12-step skincare routine
Highlight: An indulgent body care treatment coupled with a relaxing 60-minute massage to elevate their routine to new heights.
The Gourmet Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $269
Ideal For: The biggest foodie you know
Highlight: An exquisite dining experience by the warmth of a crackling fire, wrapped in the comfort of a plush robe.
The Escape Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $148
Ideal For: Your significant other, to share moments of bliss
Highlight: Opt for the duo package and gift an experience meant for two, including yourself. Perk: Enjoy unrestricted access to the calming Epsom salt flotation pool.
The Epicure Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $203
Ideal For: The one who’s impossible to shop for because they already have everything
Highlight: A mouthwatering dining experience by the fire, swathed in a cozy robe, plus unlimited enjoyment of the serene flotation pool.
The Classic Package
Courtesy of Nordik Spa-Nature
Price: Starting at $224
Ideal For: A loved one who’s subtly hinted at a spa day
Highlight: A tailored 60-minute classic massage to cater to their individual preference and ensure a truly personal touch.
*All of Nordik’s holiday packages include the full Thermal Experience with outdoor baths, saunas, rest areas and robe rental.