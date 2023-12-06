Advertisement Content

6 Holiday Gifts For Ultimate Relaxation

Wrap up warmth and wellness with gourmet and relaxation packages - the holiday treat they've been dreaming of.

Transform the hectic holiday season into an oasis of calm for your loved ones. Picture the typical bustling malls with their endless playlists of festive tunes, the crowds of increasingly weary shoppers and the traffic nightmares - all of these are the hallmarks of the holiday rush. Add to that the jam-packed social calendars and the daunting to-do lists, and it's clear everyone could use a little serenity.

Here's a refreshing solution: Nordik Spa-Nature's holiday packages, an assortment of gifts that promises to be a universal crowd-pleaser. Imagine offering a pause button to the people you care about, gifting them with tranquillity amidst the yuletide hustle. Take a moment to explore Nordik Spa-Nature's carefully curated holiday selections, designed to delight everyone on your gift list.

The Signature Package*

Price: Starting at $278

Ideal For: The one person in your life who is overdue for a day of decompression and self-care

Highlight: The experience of weightlessness with all-day access to the salt flotation pool combined with the bliss of a 60-minute massage.

The Getaway Package

Price: Starting at $344

Ideal For: Your best friend with a 12-step skincare routine

Highlight: An indulgent body care treatment coupled with a relaxing 60-minute massage to elevate their routine to new heights.

The Gourmet Package

Price: Starting at $269

Ideal For: The biggest foodie you know

Highlight: An exquisite dining experience by the warmth of a crackling fire, wrapped in the comfort of a plush robe.

The Escape Package

Price: Starting at $148

Ideal For: Your significant other, to share moments of bliss

Highlight: Opt for the duo package and gift an experience meant for two, including yourself. Perk: Enjoy unrestricted access to the calming Epsom salt flotation pool.

The Epicure Package

Price: Starting at $203

Ideal For: The one who’s impossible to shop for because they already have everything

Highlight: A mouthwatering dining experience by the fire, swathed in a cozy robe, plus unlimited enjoyment of the serene flotation pool.

The Classic Package

Price: Starting at $224

Ideal For: A loved one who’s subtly hinted at a spa day

Highlight: A tailored 60-minute classic massage to cater to their individual preference and ensure a truly personal touch.

*All of Nordik’s holiday packages include the full Thermal Experience with outdoor baths, saunas, rest areas and robe rental.

