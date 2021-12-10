Trending Tags

7 Ottawa Apartments That Are Actually Super Cheap To Rent Right Now (PHOTOS)

They are all $1000 or under per month! 🏘️

Are you searching for somewhere affordable to call home? Here are seven Ottawa apartments that are actually super cheap to rent right now.

While the average apartment price in the city is still expensive, you can still find some budget-friendly options. Here are some spots you can call home for $1000 or under per month.

Bachelor Apartment

Price: $1000

Address: 69 Daly Ave., Ottawa, ON

Description: Conveniently located close to the ByWard Market, the unit gets lots of natural light and has access to the shared laundry room in the basement.

Apartment Near The University Of Ottawa

Price: $900

Address: 353 Frank St., Ottawa, ON

Description: The basement bachelor apartment is budget-friendly and has hydro, heating and water included.

Furnished Suite

Price: $1000

Address: 105 Champagne Ave. S., Ottawa, ON

Description: Ideal for people moving out for the first time, the suite comes fully furnished and has in-suite laundry.

 Tunney's Pasture One-Bedroom

Price: $919

Address: 131 Parkdale Ave., Ottawa, ON

Description: The apartment is perfect for people without a car, as it is only steps away from Tunney's Pasture station.

Studio Apartment

Price: $970

Address: Melwood Ave., Ottawa, ON

Description: The renovated studio apartment also has access to a spacious backyard and includes utilities, internet and parking.

Mechanicsville Two-Storey Duplex

Price: $999

Address: 146 Forward Ave., Ottawa, ON

Description: The two-floor unit has an extra den that would be perfect for a home office.

Bachelor Unit In Sandy Hill

Price: $999

Address: 145 Stewart St., Ottawa, ON

Description: Located only two minutes away from Ottawa University, the bachelor has a balcony overlooking the city and a spacious living area.

