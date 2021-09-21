9 Ottawa Apartments For Rent RN For $1500 Or Less That Aren’t Itty-Bitty Shoeboxes
Some come with incredible perks, too!
Are you searching for somewhere new to call home? If you're looking to upgrade from your itty-bitty bachelor, here are nine Ottawa apartments that are all $1500 per month or less.
To try to convince you to move in, some of the buildings below are even offering up two months of rent for free or other perks if you sign a lease.
Modern Duplex
Price: $1400 per month
Address: 19 Merton St., Ottawa, ON
Description: Located in Hintonburg, it's only a short walk from the O-Train and nearby restaurants. The one-bedroom unit has high-end finishes like a quartz countertop and even an in-suite washer and dryer.
Sandy Hill Heritage-Style Building
Price: $1355+ per month
Address: 475 King Edward Ave., Ottawa, ON
Description: The building is only a short walk from Ottawa University and the Rideau Canal. There are multiple one-bedroom units available, and some utilities are included.
Spacious Suite
Price: $1309+ per month
Address: 975 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Description: Currently, the building has a two-month free promotion when you sign a 14-month lease. The pet-friendly building also has an outdoor swimming pool and gym.
Renovated 1-Bedroom
Price: $1440+ per month
Address: 3360 Paul Anka Dr., Ottawa, ON
Description: Right now, the building is offering two months of rent free, and many of the units have newly upgraded finishes like tiles, lights and countertops.
Lees Apartment
Price: $1399 per month
Address: 190 Lees Ave., Ottawa, ON
Description: Situated right next to the University Of Ottawa's Lees Campus, the apartment has renovated suites, an indoor pool, sauna and basketball court. Currently, they are offering either two months of rent free or a $750 Visa gift card to new tenants.
Pleasant Park Place
Price: $1325+ per month
Address: 2025 & 2035 Othello Ave., Ottawa, ON
Description: This southeast Ottawa apartment offers affordable one-bedroom units that are a short walk from Elmvale Shopping Centre.
Centretown 1-Bedroom
Price: $1379+ per month
Address: 225 MacLaren St., Ottawa, ON
Description: If you're searching for somewhere you can easily walk everywhere, this apartment would be perfect. Located in Centretown, you're steps away from many of the best restaurants and bars in the city. Currently, the building is offering an eight-month discount on rent prices.
Ottawa South Apartment
Price: $1295+ per month
Address: 1500 Walkley Rd., Ottawa, ON
Description: Boasting spacious suites, you'll have ample space for all your stuff. The building also has an indoor swimming pool, sauna and gym.
