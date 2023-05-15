This Critically Acclaimed Broadway Musical Is Coming To Ottawa & It’s The Perfect Summer Activity
Don't miss your chance to see the critically acclaimed show!
Attention Ottawa! Are you looking for the perfect activity this summer? Look no further than Hadestown, the award-winning Broadway musical that’s coming to Ottawa this August. Whether you’re planning a night out with friends or taking a date, you’re in for an unforgettable experience. Go for dinner in the market, a stroll along the canal, and end the evening off with a theatrical experience like no other.
Hadestown has taken the world by storm since its debut, winning eight 2019 Tony® Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Created by renowned singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin, this haunting and hopeful show intertwines two mythic tales of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. With stunning visuals and unforgettable music, you’re in for a show like no other. Grab your tickets and come see how the world could be with this magical Broadway musical.
Hadestown Broadway Musical
When: August 22 to 27, 2023
Address: National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.
Why You Need To Go: Hadestown is not your average Broadway musical. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards, and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Album, this show will transport you to mythical places and show you love story for today... and always. It's a theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go, and it's coming to Ottawa for a limited time.