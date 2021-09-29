Trending Tags

This $250K Ontario Church Is Nestled In A Charming Village & It's Actually So Cozy Inside

It even has stained glass windows.

This $250K Ontario Church Is Nestled In A Charming Village & It's Actually So Cozy Inside
Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty, Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty

Tucked away in the quaint town of Poland, Ontario, you'll find this historic church that's been transformed into a cozy home.

The house features two bedrooms and one bathroom, and is on the market for just $249,900.

Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty

Built in 1912, the home has an open-concept lower level with a wood stove, sleek countertops, and comfy sitting area.

Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty

The upper level boasts soaring 18-foot ceilings, stained glass windows, and hardwood floors.

Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty

The location is ideal for anyone who likes the outdoors, as it's close to trails, crown land, and more.

Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty

Some parts of the home could use some fixing up, but with the low price, renovations might still be within budget.

Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty

This spot makes for a totally unique home or weekend getaway without a giant price tag.

Historic Church For Sale

Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty

Price: $249,900

Address: 2278 South Lavant Rd., Lanark, ON

Description: This charming church has been converted into a two bedroom home, and the inside looks so different.

View Here

