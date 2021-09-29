This $250K Ontario Church Is Nestled In A Charming Village & It's Actually So Cozy Inside
It even has stained glass windows.
Tucked away in the quaint town of Poland, Ontario, you'll find this historic church that's been transformed into a cozy home.
The house features two bedrooms and one bathroom, and is on the market for just $249,900.
Martin Dupuis, PREPSolutions.ca | EXIT Realty
Built in 1912, the home has an open-concept lower level with a wood stove, sleek countertops, and comfy sitting area.
The upper level boasts soaring 18-foot ceilings, stained glass windows, and hardwood floors.
The location is ideal for anyone who likes the outdoors, as it's close to trails, crown land, and more.
Some parts of the home could use some fixing up, but with the low price, renovations might still be within budget.
This spot makes for a totally unique home or weekend getaway without a giant price tag.
Historic Church For Sale
Price: $249,900
Address: 2278 South Lavant Rd., Lanark, ON
Description: This charming church has been converted into a two bedroom home, and the inside looks so different.