This Event Near Ottawa Will Have You Doing Downward Dog In The Snow With A Cocktail

Skate on the Rideau Canal
Price: Free
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Rideau Canal is the largest skating rink in the world, and you can glide along 7.8 kilometres of winter magic. The attraction draws thousands of visitors and is definitely something every Ontarian should experience.
Website
Stand on the CN Tower's glass floor
Price: $40 per adult
Address: 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can gaze down a tummy-turning 1,122 feet as you stand on the CN Tower's iconic glass floor.
Website
Take a boat to Niagara Falls
Price: $32 per adult
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 5920 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara City Cruises will take you right up to the famous falls so you can experience them in a whole new way.
Website
See a show at the Stratford Festival
Price: Prices vary
When: Early April to the end of October 2022
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Aside from being Justin Bieber's hometown, Stratford is also known for its incredible theatre scene, and you can enjoy Shakespearean shows and other productions each year.
Website
Ski at Blue Mountain
Price: Prices vary
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Drifting down the snowy slopes at Blue Mountain Resort is the ultimate winter adventure in Ontario, and whether you're a beginner or a pro, there are hills for everyone.
Website
Ride a rollercoaster at Canada's Wonderland
Price: $39.99 + per day pass
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland is a hugely popular attraction in Ontario, and you'll want to experience the thrill of its massive rollercoasters at least once. Don't forget to try the famous funnel cake too!
Website
Spend a day at Wasaga Beach
Price: Prices vary
Address: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wasaga Beach, which happens to be the world's longest freshwater beach, is like a tropical escape right here in Ontario, and you can lounge on white, sandy shores.
Website
Sip wine in Niagara-on-the-Lake
Price: Prices vary
Address: Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can find some of the oldest vineyards in Canada in this beautiful area, and you can spend the day sipping a variety of wines.
Website
See the fall colours in Muskoka
Price: Free
Address: Muskoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: Each autumn, Muskoka transforms into a red and gold wonderland, and you can go on some breathtaking hikes, drives, and tours to view the foliage.
Website
Visit Winterlude
Price: Free
When: February 4 to 21, 2022
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting ice sculptures and winter cocktail bars, Winterlude is a must-visit winter tradition in Ontario.
Website
Eat a BeaverTail
Price: Prices vary
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Try Go: These staple Canadian pastries were invented in Ottawa in the '70s, and they're something every Ontarian needs to try. From sugar-coated to apple-topped flavours, these treats will have you drooling.
Website
Pick apples at Chudleigh's
Price: $54.99 per season pass
When: Opening date to be announced
Address: 9528 Regional Rd. 25, Halton Hills, ON
Why You Need To Go: Since 1967, Chudleigh's has been the ultimate harvest destination for apple picking, autumn treats, and more.
Website
Hike on the Bruce Trail
Price: Free
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: The Bruce Trail winds through some gorgeous Ontario landscapes, and while hiking all the sections in the province is quite a challenge, you'll want to experience the beauty of at least a few of the areas.
Website
Take a ferry to the Toronto Islands
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Drifting across Lake Ontario and enjoying views of the Toronto skyline is the perfect summer adventure, and you can take part in so many fun activities once you get to the island like bike riding or swimming.
Website
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.