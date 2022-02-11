Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario outdoor activities

This Event Near Ottawa Will Have You Doing Downward Dog In The Snow With A Cocktail

They couldn't wait until summer. ☀️🧘🏽♀️

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Event Near Ottawa Will Have You Doing Downward Dog In The Snow With A Cocktail
@wildroga | Instagram, @jesspaigeclifford | Instagram

You don't have to wait for summer to enjoy an outdoor yoga session paired with a tasty cocktail or beer.

Whitewater Brewing Co. is hosting a snowga event, yoga in the snow, guided by local yoga instructor Ro Nwosu.

The yoga session will last one hour and includes a drink of your choice, a Whitewater craft beer or a hot cocktail made with their Paper Boat Gin.

You can join the fun on February 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. for the cost of $20, which includes both the yoga and drink.

You'll be spending time outside but there will be no need to trek through deep snow, you'll just be able to just enjoy the practise. If you plan to stay for a meal it's best to make a reservation ahead of time.

Snowga with Ro

Price: $20

When: February 19, 2022, at 1 p.m.

Address: 78 Pembroke St., Cobden, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can mindful in the snow and have a fun yet functional yoga practice paired with a drink of your choice.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

winter in ontario

This Ontario Trail Has 'Goat Walks' & You Can Take A Cute Critter Through A Glowing Forest

The experience only costs $5. 🐐

@eclipselightwalk | Instagram, @muskokagoataway | Instagram

If you're looking for a reason to get outside, here's a super cute incentive.

Eclipse Walk With Light is offering 'goat walks' through its illuminated forest, and you can stroll with an adorable little critter beneath glowing lights.

Keep Reading Show less
winter in ontario

This Ontario Winter Hike Winds Through Icy Caverns & Takes You To A Dazzling Lookout Spot

It's an "other-worldly experience".

@laurencbridle | Instagram, @chickensandlaserbeams | Instagram

This jaw-dropping winter hike in Ontario takes you through a snow-filled wonderland to a spectacular lookout.

Located about 2 hours from Toronto, The Nottawasaga Bluffs boasts towering caves, deep forests, and open meadows waiting to be explored.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario waterfalls

Ontario's Winter Waterfall Tour Lets You Snowshoe Past 5 Glistening Cascades

The majestic waterfalls are often completely frozen. ❄️

@nick_seman_photography | Instagram, @marshallgaudet63 | Instagram

Why chase waterfalls when you can snowshoe past them instead? This enchanting winter waterfall tour in Ontario lets you explore frozen cascades for a winter adventure worthy of Elsa.

The self-guided tour takes place in Grey County and features five waterfalls that are still accessible during the winter months. While you may not be able to see all the cascades in one day, you can always plan several winter day trips to the area.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario outdoor activities

You're Not A True Ontarian Unless You've Done At Least 8 Of These 14 Iconic Activities

How many can you check off the list?

@amyklan | Instagram, @kraaamos | Instagram

Ontario is full of incredible experiences, and if you live in the province, chances are you've done at least eight of these 14 popular activities.

Have you ever eaten a BeaverTail? Or skated along the Rideau Canal? See how many activities you can check off the list, and maybe get some inspo for future adventures!

Keep Reading Show less