This Ottawa Residence Is Curated For A Luxe Life & The Gym Even Has Lululemon’s MIRROR
Residents also get access to PODIUM by SPINCO bikes and suites equipped with high-speed internet.
Choosing where to live is a big deal since it's where you probably spend most of your time every day.
If your next chapter includes a move and you’re looking for a place to live your best life, there's a chic new rental building called Story of Rideau and Chapel™ in town.
Plus, as a limited-time offer, you can get two months of rent for free if you move in by September 1 (subject to change without notice).
The brand-new building is opening in August at 165 Chapel Street. It's close to the ByWard Market, the University of Ottawa and dozens of other restaurants and hot spots. If you need to head out a little further, there are lots of public transit stops nearby.
Courtesy of Story of Rideau and Chapel™
Or, you can take in the view from the building’s outdoor terrace or play with your fur baby on the outdoor dog terrace (before giving them a bath in the dedicated grooming space).
There are over 300 rental suites available (including bachelors, one-bedrooms, one-bedroom plus dens, two-bedrooms and two-bedroom plus dens), so you can find a good layout whether you're living solo or with a roomie.
Each Story of Rideau and Chapel™ suite has vinyl tile flooring, keyless entry, an in-suite washer and dryer, a thermostat, high-speed internet and nine-foot ceilings. Some units even feature walk-in closets (what a dream!).
Courtesy of Story of Rideau and Chapel™
When you rent a suite here, you also get access to a space and community that’ll help you get your self-care on.
The fitness and yoga studios have equipment to help you move your body, like the MIRROR by lululemon smart home gym system and PODIUM by SPINCO bikes. There are in-person expert-led classes from local yoga and spin instructors from time to time that you can book with the concierge.
If you prefer to take your own bike along Ottawa’s trails, there's even a workshop where you can fix up your bike or anything else that needs handiwork.
Courtesy of Story of Rideau and Chapel™
You can invite all your crew over to your suite and show off your home, or connect with new and old friends in the building’s fully equipped games lounge and party lounge.
If you WFH or are in school, grab your laptop and make your way to the co-working lounge to help you get in the zone. There’s high-speed internet here too, don’t worry.
Courtesy of Story of Rideau and Chapel™
With all the perks of a condo but without the extra fees, you can connect, move and grow all from the comfort of your home at Story of Rideau and Chapel™.
To learn more about Story of Rideau and Chapel™, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.