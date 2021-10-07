This Pitch-Black Corn Maze Is Less Than 2 Hours From Ottawa So Pack Your Flashlight
Do you dare? 😱
You'll need to bring your courage and your flashlight for this haunted corn maze near Ottawa.
Fraisiere Lauzon et Fils is just under two hours away by car, and they have a blood-curdling labyrinth filled with spooky decorations you can explore at night.
If you aren't afraid of the dark, you can try to navigate your way to the exit with your friends, but be warned — it isn't as easy as you might think.
You only have your flashlight to illuminate where to go as you try to navigate the twisting narrow paths.
This year, it's open on Friday and Saturday nights in October, from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and tickets are $15 per person.
Haunted Corn Maze
Price: $15 per person
When: Fridays and Saturdays in October
Address: 11, rang du Trait-Carre Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, QC
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect road trip if you're looking for something to do with your BFF this Halloween season.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
