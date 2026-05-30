Two men found guilty in random roadside shooting near Calgary
Two men accused of killing a county worker on a rural road near Calgary have been found guilty of second-degree murder and armed robbery.
Jurors in Court of King’s Bench rendered the verdict on Arthur Penner and Elijah Strawberry on their second day of deliberations.
The two were accused in the death of Colin Hough on Aug. 6, 2024.
At trial, the Crown prosecutor argued all the pieces of evidence made it clear only Penner and Strawberry could have been responsible.
Defence lawyers have said the shooters couldn't be identified as their faces were covered.
Hough, who worked for Rocky View Country, was shot on the road east of Calgary and died soon after in hospital.
Court heard Matthew Andres, a power company worker, was shot and wounded when two men drove up, but he was able to flee.
The assailants took his truck but it got stuck, and when Hough pulled up minutes later to see what was going on, he was shot and his vehicle was taken.
More coming.
By Bill Graveland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.