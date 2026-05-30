Two men found guilty in random roadside shooting near Calgary

Pair found guilty in roadside shooting
Pair found guilty in roadside shooting
The Calgary Courts Centre is pictured in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2024. Two men accused of killing a county worker on a rural road near Calgary have been found guilty of second-degree murder and armed robbery.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Writer

Two men accused of killing a county worker on a rural road near Calgary have been found guilty of second-degree murder and armed robbery.

Jurors in Court of King’s Bench rendered the verdict on Arthur Penner and Elijah Strawberry on their second day of deliberations.

The two were accused in the death of Colin Hough on Aug. 6, 2024.

At trial, the Crown prosecutor argued all the pieces of evidence made it clear only Penner and Strawberry could have been responsible.

Defence lawyers have said the shooters couldn't be identified as their faces were covered.

Hough, who worked for Rocky View Country, was shot on the road east of Calgary and died soon after in hospital.

Court heard Matthew Andres, a power company worker, was shot and wounded when two men drove up, but he was able to flee.

The assailants took his truck but it got stuck, and when Hough pulled up minutes later to see what was going on, he was shot and his vehicle was taken.

More coming.

By Bill Graveland | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Canada News
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

9 things no one tells you about moving to a small Ontario town that I learned the hard way

Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener (even if it’s literally greener).

Canada's 'warmest' saltwater beach has 1 km of velvety sand and it's a summer oasis

Get a taste of the tropics, right here in Canada. 🌴

7 things Americans will never understand about Canadians — no matter how hard they try

Sorry you don't know Serena Ryder...?

5 hard truths Torontonians need to hear (from a local who left)

I'll always love Toronto, but...

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 5 of these 11 beautiful beaches

How many have you visited?

Ontario has a tiny German village that looks like a summer storybook

It's a charming hidden gem.

22 Kirkland Signature items that are cheap dupes of name brands at Costco and grocery stores

Some price differences are huge!

I'm an Ottawa local and here's my ranking of the best neighbourhoods in the city

And what to do in each. 🔎🗺️

This lazy river near Ontario takes you through a mini 'Grand Canyon' with towering cliff walls

You can explore misty waterfalls and stunning natural wonders.

7 reasons why I won't be moving back to Canada anytime soon, as someone who left

And it's not just because winter in Canada sucks, either.