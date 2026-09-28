Pair of earthquakes shake off coastal B.C., no tsunami expected

Pair of earthquakes strike B.C. coastal waters
Pair of earthquakes strike B.C. coastal waters
An official looks a seismograph at an observation post near a recent volcanic eruption in Carita, Indonesia, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Writer

A pair of earthquakes rumbled off British Columbia's coast, but emergency officials say there is no tsunami risk. 

Earthquakes Canada says the first at about 9:40 local time on Sunday night struck in the ocean 166 kilometres west of Port Hardy, off the northern tip of Vancouver Island.

The quake measured a magnitude of 4.9. 

The second earthquake in the waters nearby, about 200 kilometres west of Port Hardy, happened at 2:13 Monday morning.

It registered a magnitude of 5.2 at a depth of 10 kilometres beneath the ocean floor.

There are no reports people feeling the quakes, but EmergencyInfoBC warns people in the area to be ready to drop and take cover if more shaking happens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Ontario has a mini Niagara Falls with fewer crowds and boardwalk trails through fall colours

It's a magical spot to soak up the autumn season. 🍂

This Ontario village is the 'Cobblestone Capital of Canada' with fall vibes and charming shops

You don't have to go far to find some autumn charm. 🍂

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 6 of these 12 cozy villages and towns

They're even more charming in the fall. 🍁 ☕️

Ontario is home to Canada's longest suspension footbridge and it hangs over a sea of fall hues

You can cross a canyon draped in autumn colours.

You're not a true Toronto local unless you've tried at least 7 of these 12 restaurants

The completely unofficial Toronto food test. 👀👇

This real-life Hallmark town 1 hour from Toronto has cozy cafes and endless autumn charm

It's like stepping into a dreamy fall film. 🍁

This Ontario fall hike overlooks a waterfront village steeped in autumn hues

It comes with all the fall views. 🍂

Government of Canada jobs in passport and visa services are open and you don't need a degree

You can make close to $100,000 a year.

Toronto Blue Jays cap disappointing season with 5-1 victory over Reds

Blue Jays cap disappointing season with 5-1 win