Pair of earthquakes shake off coastal B.C., no tsunami expected
A pair of earthquakes rumbled off British Columbia's coast, but emergency officials say there is no tsunami risk.
Earthquakes Canada says the first at about 9:40 local time on Sunday night struck in the ocean 166 kilometres west of Port Hardy, off the northern tip of Vancouver Island.
The quake measured a magnitude of 4.9.
The second earthquake in the waters nearby, about 200 kilometres west of Port Hardy, happened at 2:13 Monday morning.
It registered a magnitude of 5.2 at a depth of 10 kilometres beneath the ocean floor.
There are no reports people feeling the quakes, but EmergencyInfoBC warns people in the area to be ready to drop and take cover if more shaking happens.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2026.
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