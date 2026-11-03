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Panago turns 40 this year and they've got a bunch of birthday deals to celebrate

The celebrations include special pizza offers and a Customer Appreciation Day. 🥳
Left: Smiling woman with stacked Panago boxes and balloons. Right: Hands grabbing pepperoni pizza, churro bites and wings.

Don't miss Panago's 40th birthday celebrations.

@thatvancouvercouple | Instagram
Editor, Studio

Forty years is a pretty big milestone, especially when you've spent those four decades bringing Canadians together over pizza. Since 1986, Panago Pizza has been part of everything from family dinners and movie nights to get-togethers with friends.

To mark its 40th birthday, Panago is celebrating with offers running November 3-30 that give you even more reason to get together with your favourite people.

Here's what's on the birthday menu.

Celebrate with $19.86 Totally Rad Larges

As a nod to the year it all began, Panago is offering its $19.86 Totally Rad Larges from November 3 to 30.

For $19.86, you can get a 14-inch large pizza from a selection of five recipes: Tropical Hawaiian, New York Deli, BBQ Bacon Chicken, Panago Classic or Garden Veggie.*

Share the festivities with the $40 Retro Feast

Boxes of pizza, wings and churro bites open on a table. Right: An open pizza box with "Happy 40th Birthday" written inside the lid. Feed the gang with the $40 Retro Feast. @thatvancouvercouple | Instagram

The $40 Retro Feast, available November 3 to 30, includes a 16-inch extra-large recipe pizza, a 44ml dip, eight Churro Bites and eight Fire-grilled Wings, all for $40.*

With your choice of recipe pizza (excluding the Everyday Value Menu), plus your preferred dip and wing flavours, it's got everything from savoury sides to something sweet for a cozy night in.

Save the date: Panago's Birthday Party is happening November 29

A hand holding a flyer for Panago's 40th Birthday Party. Right: A woman surrounded by purple and yellow balloons dips a slice of pizza into a cup of sauce. Head in to Panago on November 29 to join the party. @thatvancouvercouple | Instagram

The celebrations are leading up to one more special occasion: Panago's Birthday Party (Customer Appreciation Day) on Sunday, November 29.

For one day only, participating Panago locations will be offering 12-inch medium Tropical Hawaiian, Garden Veggie, New York Deli, BBQ Bacon Chicken and Panago Classic pizzas for $5.99, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., walk-in only.*

It's Panago's way of thanking the customers who've helped make the past 40 years possible.

Forty years of pizza and counting

Five different pizzas arranged on a purple background. $19.86 Totally Rad LargesCourtesy of Panago

Panago is Canadian Born, Canadian Owned, Canadian Proud. And with birthday offers running November 3-30 and a special celebration on November 29, the company is marking the occasion with the customers who've supported it along the way.

Whether it's a pizza night with friends, dinner with family or a visit to your local Panago for the Birthday Party on November 29, there are plenty of ways to join the celebrations.

You can order the Totally Rad Larges and Retro Feast at panago.com, and find your nearest location for the Birthday Party on November 29.

*Offer details: All prices are plus tax. Daiya Dairy Free Cheese is available for substitution and Gluten-smart crust is available at an additional charge. No other substitutions.
November 3–30 offers: The $19.86 Totally Rad Larges and $40 Retro Feast are available at all Panago locations in BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Yukon. Order at panago.com, through the Panago app, by phone at 310-0001 or in store, for delivery, pickup or walk-in. No promo code required. Customers may order more than one. Delivery fees are extra. Not available through third-party delivery apps.
November 29 Birthday Party offer: The $5.99 medium Tropical Hawaiian, Garden Veggie, New York Deli, BBQ Bacon Chicken and Panago Classic pizzas are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., walk-in only at participating Panago locations. Can be combined with other offers. Restrictions apply.
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