Panago turns 40 this year and they've got a bunch of birthday deals to celebrate
Forty years is a pretty big milestone, especially when you've spent those four decades bringing Canadians together over pizza. Since 1986, Panago Pizza has been part of everything from family dinners and movie nights to get-togethers with friends.
To mark its 40th birthday, Panago is celebrating with offers running November 3-30 that give you even more reason to get together with your favourite people.
Here's what's on the birthday menu.
Celebrate with $19.86 Totally Rad Larges
As a nod to the year it all began, Panago is offering its $19.86 Totally Rad Larges from November 3 to 30.
For $19.86, you can get a 14-inch large pizza from a selection of five recipes: Tropical Hawaiian, New York Deli, BBQ Bacon Chicken, Panago Classic or Garden Veggie.*
Share the festivities with the $40 Retro Feast
Feed the gang with the $40 Retro Feast. @thatvancouvercouple | Instagram
The $40 Retro Feast, available November 3 to 30, includes a 16-inch extra-large recipe pizza, a 44ml dip, eight Churro Bites and eight Fire-grilled Wings, all for $40.*
With your choice of recipe pizza (excluding the Everyday Value Menu), plus your preferred dip and wing flavours, it's got everything from savoury sides to something sweet for a cozy night in.
Save the date: Panago's Birthday Party is happening November 29
Head in to Panago on November 29 to join the party. @thatvancouvercouple | Instagram
The celebrations are leading up to one more special occasion: Panago's Birthday Party (Customer Appreciation Day) on Sunday, November 29.
For one day only, participating Panago locations will be offering 12-inch medium Tropical Hawaiian, Garden Veggie, New York Deli, BBQ Bacon Chicken and Panago Classic pizzas for $5.99, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., walk-in only.*
It's Panago's way of thanking the customers who've helped make the past 40 years possible.
Forty years of pizza and counting
$19.86 Totally Rad LargesCourtesy of Panago
Panago is Canadian Born, Canadian Owned, Canadian Proud. And with birthday offers running November 3-30 and a special celebration on November 29, the company is marking the occasion with the customers who've supported it along the way.
Whether it's a pizza night with friends, dinner with family or a visit to your local Panago for the Birthday Party on November 29, there are plenty of ways to join the celebrations.
You can order the Totally Rad Larges and Retro Feast at panago.com, and find your nearest location for the Birthday Party on November 29.