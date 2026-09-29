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This Canadian pizza chain's $4.99 lunch deal gets you a whole 8" pizza for a limited time

Do you know where your closest Panago is? 🍕

Cheese, Pepperoni or Veggie Pan Pizzas arranged on a counter with dip.

Cheese, Pepperoni or Veggie Pan Pizzas are available.

Courtesy of Panago
Editor, Studio

Nothing beats finding a delicious lunch deal that hits the spot every time. And if pizza is your go-to, you need to know about this one from Panago.

For a limited time, you can get an individual 8-inch Cheese, Pepperoni or Veggie Pan Pizza for $4.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, walk-in only, with Daiya Dairy Free Cheese available and no other substitutions.

These individual pizzas are made with Panago's fresh in-house dough using 100% Canadian wheat. Fitting, since Panago is also 100% Canadian Owned, Canadian Operated, and Canadian Proud and has been since 1986.

As for what to order, the Cheese keeps things simple with tomato sauce, mozzarella and cheddar, while the Pepperoni comes with tomato sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella.

For a meat-free option, the Veggie is topped with tomato sauce, sliced fresh mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella and cheddar. And you can substitute Daiya Dairy Free Cheese on any of them.

While those are the only three recipes included in the lunch deal, there's more to explore on the wider Panago menu, including additional Pan Pizza recipes, recipe pizzas, gluten-smart and plant-based options, wings, sides and desserts.

But here's the part you need to remember: You have to walk in to get it.

The deal isn't available to order online, for delivery or for pickup. So, when lunchtime rolls around, you'll need to head to a Panago location between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Check out Panago's website to find your nearest location.

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