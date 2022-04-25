Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky Finally Married Dustin Johnson & Kid Rock Was Their Wedding Singer

A real country-style wedding!

Global Staff Writer
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky.

@djohnsonpga | Instagram

Paulina Gretzky and Dusting Johnson had their big wedding over the weekend.

The couple exchanged vows and gave their "I do's" on Saturday. In true country style, they had Kid Rock perform.

As the country singer performed a cover of Chris Stapleton's 'Joy of My Life,' Gretzky filmed on her Instagram stories.

In one of the stories, you can see Johnson in the front row, smiling back at her.

"You are the joy of my life," she said in the story, where she tagged her now-husband. "Thank you Kid Rock."

@paulinagretzky | Instagram

Daily Mail reports that Kid Rock, who enjoys playing golf, is 'friendly' with Johnson as well as Gretzky's father, Wayne. They have been seen playing golf together in Pebble Beach, says the outlet.

Rock is also a fan of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Detroit Wings

Other details in her story showed photos of 'The Johnsons' with family and their children, some in during events leading up to the wedding and others on the day of.

@paulinagretzky/ | Instagram

Johnson also sent a handwritten letter to Gretzky saying, "You are the love of my life. I'm counting the seconds until I marry you."

Gretzky and DJ got married at the Blackberry Farm, located about three hours away from Nashville, Tennessee, confirmed People.

The couple had been engaged for nine years, as DJ proposed to Gretzky in 2013.

@paulinagretzky/ | Instagram

Daily Mail also reports that the couple was spotted at the airport on their way back to Florida, and Gretzky was still sporting white - this time with a sports bra and jogger pants - while Johnson was carrying some bags of McDonald's on the walk to their private jet.

