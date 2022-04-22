Paulina Gretzky Is Finally Marrying Dustin Johnson & Here’s What We Know About The Wedding
Paulina Gretzky and golf player Dustin Johnson are finally tying the knot.
Gretzky and Johnson have been engaged for nine years. The bride-to-be posted a series of stories on her Instagram on Thursday, letting viewers know she was on her way to get married.
The wedding will take place at a lavish resort in Walland, Tennessee, and she's been sharing snippets of the journey down the aisle on her Instagram.
“Going to the chapel,” she captioned one of her stories in which she is next to her friend Kristina Melnichenko and sister-in-law Sara Gretzky. The following post showed her leaving a plane with a wedding song playing in the back.
Not many details about the wedding have been disclosed, besides what has been seen in her social media, which includes details of the rehearsal dinner and cookies with his and her face painted on them.
She also insinuated on social media last year that she'll be wearing a Vera Wang dress when walking down the aisle.
She posted a photo with the designer on Instagram, captioning it, "Making my dreams come true. A queen & friend."
People reports that the wedding will take place at Blackberry Farm, a few hours away from Nashville.
Gretzky also posted a recap of the joint bachelor-bachelorette party she and DJ had in St. Barths a few weeks ago with a recap video.
"No Regretzkys," reads the caption.
The couple, which has been dating since 2013 got engaged in the summer of that same year, and they have two sons: River Jones Johnson, 4 and 7-year-old Tatum Gretzky Johnson.