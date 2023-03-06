Pita Pit Is Giving Away Over $100,000 In Prizes & Here's How You Can Enter
The grand prize is a trip for 2! ✈️
Get ready to Peel and Win with Pita Pit's new contest alert! For the entire month, they're giving you the chance to win over $100,000 in amazing prizes, including a grand prize of a trip for 2. All you have to do is order one of their delicious pitas, rice bowls, or salads, and peel the sticker on your container. Enter this code on their app to find out if you’re a winner! And with so many prizes up for grabs, the odds are in your favour! Want bonus entries? Purchase a combo with a Coca-Cola beverage and a bag of chips to get 2 extra tries!
Pita Pit is known for its fresh and healthy menu options. The pitas are stuffed with your favourite toppings and sauces, the rice bowls are packed with protein and veggies and the salads are crisp and refreshing. So why not treat yourself to a delicious meal and a chance to win big? Head to your nearest location today, and start peeling for your chance to win over $100,000 in prizes!
Peel and Win contest
Courtesy of Pita Pit
Prizes: Over $100,000 in prizes including a trip for 2
When: March 1 to March 31, 2023
How to Enter: Purchase a pita, rice bowl or salad and peel the sticker to see if you've won a prize.
While supplies last, terms and conditions apply. See pitapit.ca for contest rules and regulations.