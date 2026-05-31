Tory leader takes aim at Liberals with call for emergency debate on the economy
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is stepping up his attack on Liberal policies with a call for an emergency parliamentary debate on the economy.
Statistics Canada said Friday the economy contracted slightly for the second quarter in a row to start the year — a benchmark that meets some definitions of a technical recession.
Some economists said the recession talk was premature, arguing that while Canada's economy is soft, the declines are marginal and do not meet the definition of a widespread downturn.
In an open letter to Mark Carney on Sunday, Poilievre says a debate would give the prime minister a chance to tell Canadians about his plan to improve things.
Poilievre says it would also allow his party to share plans for an economic turnaround.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Friday he remains confident about the economy, noting the government plans to make generational investments in housing, infrastructure and innovation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2026.
By The Canadian Press | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.