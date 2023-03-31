Police Say The Bodies Of 6 People Were Recovered From The Water Near The Canada-US Border
It has been reported that one of the deceased individuals is a child.
The bodies of six people have been found in the water near the Canada-U.S. border, according to police.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service posted a news release on Facebook to notify the public that an investigation is underway after six deceased individuals were recovered during an air search on Thursday, March 30.
Police said the first body was found around 5 p.m. on Thursday in a marsh area in Tsi Snaihne, which is located in Akwesasne, Quebec — on the St. Lawrence River near Cornwall, Ontario, and the border with New York state.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service's marine unit then continued to search the area with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard and the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.
Police are waiting on the results of post-mortem and toxicology tests to determine the cause of death of the six individuals.
Also, officers are currently trying to identify the deceased and figure out what "their status in Canada" is.
"There is no threat to the public at this time," police said in the release.
According to CBC News, one of the six people who were recovered from the water near the Canada-U.S. border was a child who had a Canadian passport.
Information about the nationalities of the other five individuals couldn't be provided by Akwesasne Police Chief Shawn Dulude, CBC reported.
Akwesasne Mohawk Police said they will be reaching out to the Sûreté du Québec and Ontario Provincial Police air support units to help with the investigation.
Updates on the situation will be provided by police as the investigation continues.
Akwesasne is a Mohawk community along the St. Lawrence River whose territory straddles what is also called Quebec and Ontario in Canada and New York state in the U.S.
