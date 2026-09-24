Police chief to address Belleville, Ont., synagogue shooting
The police chief in Belleville, Ont., is set to hold a news conference today in the aftermath of the shooting outside a local synagogue.
Chief Murray Rodd is expected to speak around 2 p.m.
Officials say on Sunday a former soldier armed with a shotgun opened fire on Const. Jeff Smith, who was stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue as those inside marked the start of Yom Kippur.
The shooter was injured in an exchange of gunfire with police and later died in hospital.
Smith was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition and none of the roughly two dozen people inside were hurt.
Police have released few details about the suspect, 29-year-old Sean Ward, whom the Canadian Armed Forces identified as a former soldier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.
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