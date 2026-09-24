Police chief to address Belleville, Ont., synagogue shooting

Police chief to address synagogue shooting
Police chief to address synagogue shooting
Police stand in front of the Son of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario Ontario on Monday Sept. 21, 2026. A man armed with a shotgun allegedly opened fire at a police officer stationed outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sunday night, triggering a shootout that left him and the officer seriously injured, Ontario's police watchdog said Monday.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian MacAlpine
Writer

The police chief in Belleville, Ont., is set to hold a news conference today in the aftermath of the shooting outside a local synagogue.

Chief Murray Rodd is expected to speak around 2 p.m. 

Officials say on Sunday a former soldier armed with a shotgun opened fire on Const. Jeff Smith, who was stationed outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue as those inside marked the start of Yom Kippur.

The shooter was injured in an exchange of gunfire with police and later died in hospital. 

Smith was taken to hospital in critical but stable condition and none of the roughly two dozen people inside were hurt. 

Police have released few details about the suspect, 29-year-old Sean Ward, whom the Canadian Armed Forces identified as a former soldier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026. 

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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