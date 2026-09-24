Belleville attack should be 'wake up call' on rising antisemitism, Jewish group says

Shooting should be 'wake-up call': activist
Shooting should be 'wake-up call': activist
Police stand in front of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue in Belleville, Ontario Ontario on Monday Sept. 21, 2026. A man armed with a shotgun allegedly opened fire at a police officer stationed outside a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., on Sept. 20.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ian MacAlpine
Writer

The head of a major Jewish advocacy group says the recent violent attack at a synagogue in Belleville, Ont., should serve as a "wake-up call" to the "much broader problem" of rising antisemitism and racist conspiracies in Canada.

Noah Shack, CEO of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, made the comment just days after the Yom Kippur gun attack that left a police officer critically injured and the shooter dead.

Shack told a press conference on Parliament Hill today that Sunday's attack could have happened anywhere in the country.

Shack was speaking alongside Jewish university students who told reporters they're experiencing more frequent instances of antisemitism both on and off campus.

Parliament passed the Combatting Hate Act in June this year, which creates new Criminal Code offences for hate-motivated intimidation of identifiable groups, including through the intentional display of certain Nazi symbols.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he wants to see specialized prosecutors responsible for all hate cases and the federal justice and public safety ministers seem receptive to the idea.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

CanadaNews
  • The Canadian Press

    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 22 are out and there's a $55 million jackpot

You could be a winner!

Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments in October are giving hundreds of dollars

Families are eligible for more money.

Canadians say they'd 'love' to move to this cozy little Ontario town tucked between 2 lakes

It's brimming with small-town charm.

City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue as trade war continues

City of Ottawa to rename Trump Avenue

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash but wants cheaper price

Trump says U.S. to continue buying Canadian potash

Canada's top baby names were revealed and there's a new number one for girls

The boy name ranking is a bit different as well.

Two killed in head-on crash involving wrong-way driver on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C.

Two killed in head-on crash on Highway 1 in B.C.