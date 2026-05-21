Police federation calls for probe of CBC-APTN show, says officers were 'misled'
The National Police Federation is calling for an inquiry into a CBC and APTN comedy show it says intentionally misled current and former members of the RCMP to get them to agree to interviews.
The show, which has not aired, is described by the Indigenous Screen Office as a satire program meant to “flip the script” on modern and historical injustices against Indigenous Peoples.
The union says RCMP members were invited to participate in the show and were told they would be recognized and honoured for their service, but were instead "deceived, insulted and publicly shamed at the expense of Canadian taxpayers."
CBC said this week the show's production is being paused while they assess existing footage.
CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson says it's important the series does not undermine the broadcaster's news brand.
Several Conservative MPs also have spoken out against the production and one said he was approached to be on the show but ultimately declined.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2026.
By Alessia Passafiume | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.