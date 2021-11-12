Portugal Made It Illegal For Your Boss To Call You After Work & We Need This Everywhere
Give us this and a four-day workweek and we'll be happy!
You don't want to deal with work when you're off the clock — now, Portugal has introduced a law to help with that.
Portugal just made it illegal for bosses to contact their employees outside of work hours.
The law makes it illegal for an employer to call, text or even email an employee outside of scheduled hours, BBC reports.
It was designed so that bosses will "respect the privacy of the worker" and give them space to rest and spend time with loved ones, according to CNN. Employers at companies with more than 10 staff who bother their employees after work could now face fines under the new law.
France rolled out a similar law in 2017 when the country gave some employees the right to ignore work emails that come in after their workday is done.
Portugal passed the law in addition to several other new rules meant to improve remote working. Under those, employers may have to compensate employees for additional expenses related to working from home, like gas and electricity costs.
