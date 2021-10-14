You Can Work From A Beachside 'Digital Nomad Valley' In Europe For Less Than A Month's Rent
If you can work from anywhere, you can definitely work from here!
Working from home can get old pretty fast, but what if you could take your job on vacation to Eastern Europe?
Croatia is hoping to lure some adventurous WFH folks to its newly-minted "Digital Nomad Valley" in Zadar, where you can live in a gorgeous mobile home near the water for less than your monthly rent in a big city.
And these places are seriously beautiful, with modern interiors, cozy wooden decks and sandy beaches a short walk away.
The company behind the idea, GrabAHome, is offering places for as low as €130 a week for a minimum of two weeks, with better discounts the longer you stay. That's €520, CAD$745 or US$600 a month, which is less than you'll pay for rent in most major cities.
Visitors can choose from some truly stunning mobile homes that'll beat any of the fake backgrounds on Zoom.
Courtesy GrabAHome
There are studio, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments available, and the nearby resort has all kinds of amenities including a pool and a gym.
Courtesy GrabAHome
You'll also have access to free Wi-Fi, community events and a co-working space so you can try to get some work done while you're staying in paradise.
Many of the homes are at Falkensteiner Premium Camping Zadar, a campground that also features some amazing glamping cabins.
The Valley also includes Falkensteiner Club Funimation Borik, a resort on the water where you can enjoy the beach like a tourist (even when you're on the job).
The Valley opened on Oct. 10 and it's running until March 31.
That means you've got about half a year to pack your laptop and move to Croatia for "work."
So what's stopping you?