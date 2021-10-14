Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel

You Can Work From A Beachside 'Digital Nomad Valley' In Europe For Less Than A Month's Rent

If you can work from anywhere, you can definitely work from here!

You Can Work From A Beachside 'Digital Nomad Valley' In Europe For Less Than A Month's Rent
Cortesy GrabAHome, @bet_checka | Instagram

Working from home can get old pretty fast, but what if you could take your job on vacation to Eastern Europe?

Croatia is hoping to lure some adventurous WFH folks to its newly-minted "Digital Nomad Valley" in Zadar, where you can live in a gorgeous mobile home near the water for less than your monthly rent in a big city.

And these places are seriously beautiful, with modern interiors, cozy wooden decks and sandy beaches a short walk away.

The company behind the idea, GrabAHome, is offering places for as low as €130 a week for a minimum of two weeks, with better discounts the longer you stay. That's €520, CAD$745 or US$600 a month, which is less than you'll pay for rent in most major cities.

Visitors can choose from some truly stunning mobile homes that'll beat any of the fake backgrounds on Zoom.

Courtesy GrabAHome

There are studio, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments available, and the nearby resort has all kinds of amenities including a pool and a gym.

zadar digital nomad village Courtesy GrabAHome

You'll also have access to free Wi-Fi, community events and a co-working space so you can try to get some work done while you're staying in paradise.

Many of the homes are at Falkensteiner Premium Camping Zadar, a campground that also features some amazing glamping cabins.

The Valley also includes Falkensteiner Club Funimation Borik, a resort on the water where you can enjoy the beach like a tourist (even when you're on the job).

The Valley opened on Oct. 10 and it's running until March 31.

That means you've got about half a year to pack your laptop and move to Croatia for "work."

So what's stopping you?

From Your Site Articles

This 'COVID-Free' Caribbean Island Only Lets You Visit If Your Salary Is High Enough

Only 21 people have made the cut so far.

@islandofmontserrat | Instagram, @islandofmontserrat | Instagram

How much would you pay to live on an island where you can forget about COVID-19 rules? Or maybe the better question is, how much can you afford?

You'll need a pay stub handy if you want to vacation on the black sand beaches of Montserrat, a supposedly "COVID-free" Caribbean island where your salary will make or break your chances of getting in.

Keep Reading Show less

This Top-Rated Exercise Bike On Amazon Canada Is Seriously On Sale Right Now

You'll save $275. 💸

Yosuda Bikes, @yosudabikes | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Since the pandemic hit, many of us have had to transform our homes to fit our new realities. For some that meant creating a comfortable space to work from home. For others, it meant turning a corner of their living room into a makeshift gym.

Keep Reading Show less

This Convertible Coffee Table From Amazon Canada Is Perfect If You Love To WFH On Your Couch

It's currently on sale and you can get 15% off!

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Since the pandemic forced many Canadians to work from home, a lot of us got used to it, in fact, most of us want to continue working remotely indefinitely.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Ontario Jobs That Will Pay You Over $100K & Have Some Awesome Perks

Get your resumes ready.

@getplanswell | Instagram, @woodbridge_toyota | Instagram

If you're tired of sifting through Ontario jobs that don't offer the complete package then you'll probably be excited by these worthwhile finds.

Multiple positions are now hiring that not only offer competitive salaries but also offer plenty of eye-catching perks, making them the perfect opportunities for anyone looking to move up their field in a rewarding way.

Keep Reading Show less