Portuguese procession to go ahead on Plateau despite permit refusal
The annual Portuguese Santo Cristo procession will go ahead later this afternoon in Montreal after organizers say their permit was refused last week.
Organizing member Emanuel Linhares says the group behind the procession began the permit process on Feb. 12 and only received the refusal 10 days before the event.
He says the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough cited Quebec’s new law on public prayer, though the procession is a silent march with no prayers or religious chants.
Linhares says Montreal police confirmed last Wednesday that the march could proceed despite the borough’s refusal and will be on hand to ensure security.
He says the event draws at least 2,000 people from across Canada and the U.S.
Linhares says organizers want a single, uniform approach from the city for future cultural and religious processions, saying rules vary depending on interpretation across Montreal.
The procession will begin at Mission Santa Cruz Catholic Church on Rachel Street and follow a route through the Plateau before returning to the church.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2026.
By Charlotte Glorieux | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.