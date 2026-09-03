Widespread power outages remain after damaging storms slam southern Ontario

Power outages remain after storms slam Ontario
Power outages remain after storms slam Ontario
A motorist looks out their sunroof as their car sits stranded on the flooded Don Valley Parkway during a storm in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman
Writer

Thousands across the Greater Toronto Area and parts of Ontario's Golden Horseshoe remain without power after a severe storm flooded streets, knocked down trees and utility lines.

Toronto Hydro reported early Thursday that roughly 8,300 homes and businesses were still in the dark, while the province's Crown-owned power supplier, Hydro One, said more than 58,000 customers remained offline.

Localized flooding forced the closure of some major roadways, including parts of Yonge Street and the Don Valley Parkway, and suspended subway service during the Wednesday afternoon rush hour.

The intense weather brought torrential rain, large hail and the risk of a tornado to wide swaths of southern Ontario as skies darkened over downtown Toronto and hail pummelled neighbourhoods further north.

Video on social media showed large hail falling and downpours flooding vehicles and bus stations, sending people running for cover.   

The storm also caused flight delays and cancellations at Toronto's Pearson airport, and left some serious damage to Rogers Stadium, a 50,000-capacity music venue in the city's north end.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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