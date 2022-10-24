The Powerball Lottery Jackpot Is Over $600M & Here's How To Play For The Giant Prize
Feeling lucky?
The U.S. Powerball jackpot has officially grown to an estimated $610 million prize ahead of Monday’s draw, and someone’s going to set a record when they win it.
Lottery officials say the October 24 draw will be the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history -- if someone ends up winning it.
Here's what you need to know.
How much is the Powerball lottery jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot was estimated to be worth $610 million on the morning of Monday, October 24.
However, that number can change over the course of the day if ticket sales go up.
Winners are given the option of taking the prize as 30 increasingly large payments over the course of 29 years, or taking a lump sum worth $292.6 million. Winners also have to pay applicable taxes, so your take-home is not the full $610 million either way.
What are the Powerball lottery odds?
Organizers say the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. There are also many smaller prizes in the draw, and your overall chance of winning something is about 1 in 24.9.
When is the Powerball lottery draw?
The Powerball lottery draw happens in Florida at 10:59 Eastern Time on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
What happens if no one wins the Powerball lottery?
The prize money from the Powerball will be rolled over into the next draw, which will happen on Wednesday, October 26.
How do I play the Powerball lottery?
Powerball tickets are sold in 45 of the 50 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Each ticket is $2 and your ticket must match all six numbers in the draw to win.
Can I play the Powerball lottery if I'm from Canada?
Powerball rules state that you don't need to be an American citizen to win the Powerball lottery. The only requirement is that you have to physically be in the United States to buy a ticket.
If you live in a state that doesn't sell Powerball tickets, you can cross state lines to play in a place that does sell them.
Who won the last Powerball lottery?
The last Powerball lottery prize was won on August 3. That prize was $206.9 million and it went to a single winning ticket in Pennsylvania.
There have been five Powerball winners so far this year. The largest jackpot was a $632.6-million prize in early January, which was split up between two winners in California and Wisconsin.
What is the largest Powerball lottery jackpot ever?
The largest Powerball jackpot ever was a $1.586-billion prize. Three ticket-holders shared the winning numbers and split the prize on January 13, 2016.
The largest single-ticket Powerball winner was a person in Wisconsin, who claimed $768.4 million in 2019.
The Powerball lottery has only topped $700 million four times in its history.
The only other lottery to rival the Powerball is Mega Millions, which has led to three billion-dollar prizes.