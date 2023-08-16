I Tried The 'Life-Changing' $20 Wines From This Canadian Company & Here's How They Hold Up
They're helping people in need with every bottle sold.
With summer in full swing, I’m always on the lookout for a good bottle of wine for my next picnic, cottage weekend or simple date night at home.
As an Italian-Canadian, wine is a massive part of my life. My family always drinks a glass or two of wine at dinner as we savour a meal together, connect and decompress. Wine always reminds me of good times, good meals and good memories.
When shopping for my next bottle, my requirements are pretty simple — I look for something that’s delicious, a match for any occasion and won’t break the bank. And, as a wanna-be sommelier, I’m always looking for exciting bottles and new-to-me brands.
Enter, Praise Wines.
First impressions
Praise Wines Bistro White.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
Just as some eat with their eyes, I drink with mine, and Praise Wine's modern-looking bottle, featuring a cluster of grapes culminating in a single drop of water, had me intrigued from the get-go.
When I read the label, I learned that Praise provides one year of clean drinking water to someone going without for each bottle sold. They achieve this through the Drink Better Initiative — their social impact partnership with water.org.
While I knew that there were people worldwide who struggle to access water, I had no idea that over 771 million people regularly go without it. To me, that shocking number is disturbing and upsetting. So if buying a bottle of wine or two will help someone get access to clean water, then by gosh, I’m going to do it!
Praise Wines Bistro White.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
It’s not often a great bottle of wine comes with a good deed. Priced at a reasonable $20, plus tax, Praise Bistro Red and Bistro White are made with grapes from the Minervois region in Languedoc, France. They're also vegan and use environmentally-friendly packing.
Ready for a weekend with friends, I packed a bottle of Bistro Red and Bistro White with some of my favourite dinner bites — french fries, pasta salad and burgers — to round out the recipe for a good time.
First sips
When it comes to white wines, I gravitate to bright, crisp, fresh flavours while the sun is up, so Praise Bistro White was a perfect pairing for this sunny summer’s day.
We were able to enjoy the wine with some crunchy kettle chips and pretzels, as well as some juicy peaches and tart cherries — the Bistro White paired well with all of the day’s bites.
Paige McPhee clinks wine glasses with a friend. Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
With a slightly citrusy and fruity aroma, the crushable white wine tasted light, a little acidic, and a tiny bit sweet.
We continued our laid-back afternoon with some slow sips and board games. My friends couldn't believe that with just one bottle of wine, we could help change a person's life. Not bad for a Saturday afternoon.
At dinner time, we switched our Bistro White to the Bistro Red to pair better with our menu of barbecued chicken wings, slow-cooked pork ribs, french fries and dill salad. In a house full of Europeans, we love nothing more than a nice glass of red with dinner.
Praise Wines Bistro Red.Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
Upon the first sniff, Bistro Red is slightly floral, with notes of spices and berries. With dinner, the wine was super drinkable and light, especially paired with the richness of our food.
It felt great to relax with all of my closest friends after a long week of working. After dinner, we even took our glasses to the fire pit to cap off a cozy, cool summer night.
Full-bodied & full of heart
Paige McPhee clinks wine glasses with a friend. Paige McPhee | Narcity Media
Considering the price point, taste and impact behind Praise Wines, I'd easily purchase these bottles again.
With so many people around the world without access to clean water, picking up some Praise Wines is the least I can do to make a difference and treat myself at the same time.
As if the Praise experience couldn’t get any sweeter, Praise Wines also offer same-day delivery in Toronto for an unbeatable $5, or free for orders over $150, making it a wine you count on and feel good about in a pinch.
You can find Praise Wines at their brick-and-mortar store at 828 Bloor Street West, Toronto, online and at select retailers.
To find out more about Praise Wines and the Drink Better initiative, check out their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol. If you're going to drink alcohol, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
Although products were provided for free in this review, the author's opinions are genuine and do not reflect the views of Narcity Media.