'Fun police have struck:' Alberta premier criticizes new Calgary Stampede noise bylaw
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says "the fun police have struck" Calgary after the city announced it's turning down the sound dial for the Calgary Stampede because music at last year's event left windows shaking and items falling off shelves.
Smith says in a post on X that Calgary's recent decision to lower music volume thresholds during the rodeo festival will negatively affect workers and create crowd-control issues, as festivalgoers will leave early.
"Stampede is one of Calgary's signature events, attracting hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors who come to enjoy the attractions, live music, and the unique energy of our city," she said in the Saturday post.
"The mayor and council should work with bylaw to reconsider these restrictions and work with festival operators to find a solution that balances community concerns with the economic and cultural benefits these events bring to Calgary."
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also weighed in on social media, saying he hopes the city reverses course.
"City Hall gatekeepers are making a big mistake killing jobs, smothering country music culture, and cutting back performances at the world-famous Cowboys celebration during the Calgary Stampede," he said on X.
A memo Mayor Jeromy Farkas posted on X says the city notified in February venues operating past midnight that permissible sound levels during the July event have been reduced by five decibels, bringing the maximum decibel threshold to 70.
After midnight on weekends, the memo says music bass levels can go up to 80 decibels, which is five decibels less than what was allowed last year.
The memo, signed by Calgary's chief of community standards, Ryan Pleckaitis, says the new restrictions come after the city received 225 noise complaints from residents during last year's festivities.
Many complained that their windows were vibrating and items were falling off shelves and tables
"We also received numerous complaints about social disorder and excessive intoxication as patrons left these venues and entered nearby downtown neighbourhoods," said Pleckaitis's memo.
Farkas said in another post on X last year's event also saw property damage.
"No (one) gets a free pass to disturb residents or create unsafe conditions," he said.
"A great city backs major events and holds operators accountable."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2026.
-- By Fakiha Baig in Edmonton
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.