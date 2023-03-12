This Quaint Small Town In New Mexico Is A Gorgeous Mountain Getaway & It's Full Of Outdoor Fun
You’ll find year-round entertainment here.
If you’re looking to escape from the city and enjoy a nice weekend getaway surrounded by gorgeous mountains, New Mexico is the best option to enjoy either an outdoorsy adventure or a relaxing time…or both.
Located a couple of hours away from El Paso, TX, Ruidoso, NM, is a small town with stunning views of the Rocky Mountains, where you can find all the activities you don’t usually get to experience in the big cities.
During the summertime, kayaking, fishing, and swimming make up for the perfect outdoor plan, while the Ski Apache installations wait for adventurous travelers during the colder days.
If you want to have it all in one place, the Inn of the Mountain Gods resort is one of the most popular options among visitors, as this lodging facility has seven different restaurant areas, a golf course, a fishing lake, horseback riding activities, a spa, and of course, its famous casino.
Ruidoso also has many cabins you can rent for the perfect trip with lots of friends, with your family, or with your sweetheart. There’s something for everyone.
The quaint midtown is filled with many boutiques, galleries, and restaurants that will make you feel like you’re in a magical, almost old European town.
Here you will mostly find local eateries, as U.S. fast-food chains are scarce in Ruidoso. Shopping is also a local experience with little stories offering anything from custom jewelry to clothes and candles.
Looking for a little night out time? This New Mexican spot has breweries, wineries, and even sports bars with live music that will get you dancing and singing all night long.
