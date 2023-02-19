This Quaint Town In New Mexico Is A Dreamy Weekend Getaway & It’s Full Of Chill Wine Bars
Weekend forecast: 100% chance of wine.
Leaving the busy city life for a little and enjoying a nice weekend getaway is something many look forward to every once in a while, especially if the plan involves a quaint small town and some glasses of wine.
Just a few minutes away from Las Cruces, NM, and about a 45-minute drive from El Paso, TX, Mesilla, NM, is the perfect weekend spot to forget about work for a little and just enjoy the picturesque New Mexican architecture.
Founded in the 1800s, Mesilla had several stores, lawyers, doctors, and carpenter shops after the Civil War ended in this place in 1862. With the town’s popularity flowing, some outlaws were also attracted to the area, too. One of them was Billy the Kid, who was tried and sentenced to death by hanging in Mesilla in 1881.
Nowadays, Mesilla is home to over 50 stores and boutiques offering Southwestern clothing, jewelry, and home decor. Additionally, the town holds a weekly farmers market every Friday and Sunday.
For the foodies, this town offers a variety of Tex-Mex, American, and Mexican cuisines. If you’re feeling fancy, you can always plan a visit to Double Eagle Restaurant, a famous steakhouse offering aged steaks, award-winning margaritas, and a building surrounded by art, crystal chandeliers, and antiques.
Wine enthusiasts will feel like they’ve just discovered a new gem when they find out that Mesilla is surrounded by both wine bars and wineries located a couple of miles away in Las Cruces, NM.
If you’re looking for a day filled with more adventure, make sure to check out the camping sites and the hiking, fishing, or boating activities offered around.
