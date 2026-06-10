Billions of public money to battery companies poorly planned, Quebec auditor says

Signage is seen at the entrance to the Northvolt plant, dubbed Northvolt Six, in Saint-Basile-le-Grande, Que., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi The Canadian Press