Billions of public money to battery companies poorly planned, Quebec auditor says

Quebec battery investments poorly planned: auditor
Quebec battery investments poorly planned: auditor
Signage is seen at the entrance to the Northvolt plant, dubbed Northvolt Six, in Saint-Basile-le-Grande, Que., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Northvolt AB has filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, but said the move will not jeopardize the manufacturer's planned electric vehicle battery plant in Quebec — though hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars invested in the parent company could be lost.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi The Canadian Press
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Quebec's auditor general says the provincial government showed poor planning in $2.2 billion of investments in various battery companies.

The report released today by Christine Roy found that the investments by the Coalition Avenir Québec government lacked clear objectives and timelines.

Roy's office analyzed 29 files related to 11 companies in the battery sector, representing approximately $2.2 billion in authorized financial assistance as of Sept. 30, 2025. 

About $1.9 billion of that money had been disbursed as of that time.

The auditor noted that four of the 11 companies have filed for creditor protection, while two others have suspended or abandoned their projects. 

The companies analyzed include electric vehicle-maker Lion Electric as well as battery manufacturer Northvolt, whose parent company in Sweden went bankrupt in March 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2026.

By Thomas Laberge | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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