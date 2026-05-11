Quebec to invest $252 million in preventive health programs over five years

Quebec invests $252M in preventive health
The Quebec government is spending more than $250 million on preventive health care over the next five years in a bid to reduce illness and stave off rising costs.
The government says the money will be used for 54 programs, including those that promote physical activity, help people stop smoking, prevent sexually transmitted infections and support research into disease prevention.
Health Minister Sonia Bélanger says the funds represent a desire for the government to invest into health programs outside hospitals and doctors' offices.
Quebec's preventive health strategy notes that health-care costs have been rising faster than the economy, due in part to an aging population and a rise in chronic diseases.
The government's goals include reducing the consequences of preventable illnesses by 10 per cent and reducing premature mortality linked to socioeconomic inequality.
The province's minister responsible for sports says the strategy is the first to officially recognize the link between sport and outdoor activity and illness prevention, and to allocate a budget for it.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.