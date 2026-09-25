Quebec party leaders wrapping up another week of election campaign

Quebec leaders wrap up another week of campaign
Quebec leaders wrap up another week of campaign
From left, Québec Solidaire co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette, Quebec Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime and Quebec Liberal Leader Charles Milliard participate in a leaders debate in Montreal on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Writer

Quebec political party leaders are out campaigning on the 30th day of the provincial election campaign.

Leaders of the Coalition Avenir Québec, the Quebec Liberal Party, Québec solidaire, the Parti Québécois and the Conservative Party of Quebec are all continuing their efforts to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 5 election.

Immigration and artificial intelligence were among the major themes on the campaign trail on Thursday.

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard accused PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon of being stubborn for planning to significantly reduce the number of immigrants, and said the plan will harm Quebec.

The PQ has pledged to cut the number of temporary immigrants in Quebec from 500,000 to 250,000.

For his party, St-Pierre Plamondon spent the day in meetings, including a visit to city hall where he met with Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada.

Advance polls are expected to be open for two days, starting Sunday.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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