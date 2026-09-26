Quebec political parties to campaign ahead of advance polls in provincial election
Politicians across Quebec are hitting the campaign trail for the 31st day of the provincial election campaign.
Advance polls will be open on Sunday and Monday ahead of the Oct. 5 election.
Claims of foreign interference dominated the campaign on Friday.
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader Christine Fréchette said she was concerned Americans were trying to support the sovereigntist Parti Québécois to destabilize Canada.
But her rivals were skeptical about the warnings.
PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said his party was not contacted by American officials, and that he has not seen proof of interference.
Fréchette said she had recently learned about essays published by a U.S.-based think tank that urged Americans to interfere in Canadian politics, prompting her party to contact the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. She said the federal intelligence agency arranged a meeting last Wednesday.
Fréchette also said that American officials tried to reach out to her government earlier in the year to negotiate a trade agreement, but that she shut the door, saying it was "unthinkable" for Quebec to sign an agreement directly with the United States.
Federal Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said she had not seen any proof of foreign interference in the election but was taking the allegations seriously.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.
Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.